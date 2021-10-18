High School Fishing Tourney At The Lake

A handful of area high school fishing teams hit the water from PB-2 over the weekend making their marks on the 2021 U.S. Army High School Fishing Tournament at the Lake of the Ozarks. Placing the highest from Lake Area teams were Caden Kowal and Reece Waters, representing Camdenton High School, with a 13th place finish. Hudson Lane and Carter Otto, from St. Elizabeth, came in at 29th…Tommy McElyea and Kasen Uthe, from Camdenton, finished in 34th place while Corben Bailey and Kaden Messina, from Camdenton…and Lane Irwin and Cody Wieberg, from St. Elizabeth, all finished in a tie for 35th.