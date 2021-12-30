A routine traffic stop in Iberia is anything but routine as the pursuit was on for a Devil’s Elbow man wanted on warrants.

Iberia Police Chief Ryan Hicks tells KRMS News that officers on Highway-17 attempted to pull over 36-year-old Rex Nandory, on December 22nd, for only having one license plate.

Nandory then took off turning onto Airport Road leading authorities on a lengthy pursuit which came to an end between Dixon and Hancock in Pulaski County.

Nandory had been wanted on warrants from probation and parole along with Pulaski County.

New charges in Miller County include: unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

Several agencies teamed up to bring the pursuit to an end.