News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News State News

High Temperatures Just Won’t Go Away

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 15, 2022 , , , ,

With high temperatures expected in the mid-to-upper 90’s again, dangerous heat continues across the lake area and the Midwest.

Although there is a slight chance of some early morning showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, Ray Miller from Weatherology says the hot and humid conditions are expected to continue until further notice…“Sunny Thursday, 96 degrees, Friday sunny with a high of 95, Saturday and Sunday still looking hot….lots of sunshine with highs in the mid-90s and perhaps flirting with the triple digits by Monday.”

Heat index values over that time are expected to range from 100-110.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Local News State News Top Stories

NASCAR Star Clint Bowyer Linked To Fatal Accident In Lake Ozark

Jun 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Two More Lake Residents Added To HWP Missing Person’s Cases

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Politics

LOCLG To Discuss Hazard Mitigation Plans Next Tuesday

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News State News Top Stories

NASCAR Star Clint Bowyer Linked To Fatal Accident In Lake Ozark

Jun 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Two More Lake Residents Added To HWP Missing Person’s Cases

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Politics

LOCLG To Discuss Hazard Mitigation Plans Next Tuesday

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Transportation, Water and Sewer Highlighting Osage Beach Meeting

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com