With high temperatures expected in the mid-to-upper 90’s again, dangerous heat continues across the lake area and the Midwest.

Although there is a slight chance of some early morning showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, Ray Miller from Weatherology says the hot and humid conditions are expected to continue until further notice…“Sunny Thursday, 96 degrees, Friday sunny with a high of 95, Saturday and Sunday still looking hot….lots of sunshine with highs in the mid-90s and perhaps flirting with the triple digits by Monday.”

Heat index values over that time are expected to range from 100-110.