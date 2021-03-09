High Winds Could Cause Fire Trouble – Severe Weather Could Bring Flooding This Week

Low humidity combined with high winds in the Lake Area are increasing the risk of wildfires.

Wind gusts of 20 miles an hour or higher are expected Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon before severe weather arrives.

“For the next couple of days actually, probably some fairly marginal to higher fire dangers out there, as we are going to have a couple of breezy days out there with kinda a southerly flow with those winds out of the south around 10 to 20 miles an hour” says Meteorologist Mike Karow with the Weatherology Weather Center.

He tells KRMS News flooding could be a concern for Lake later this week “Wouldn’t be out of the question there with some of the long range models hinting at potentially there during the Thursday though Saturday time-frame of 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, as a frontal boundary looks to make it’s way in from the northwest.”