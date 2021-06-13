News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Highway 5 To Undergo Crack Sealing Between Camdenton And Lebanon

By

You should have a smoother ride on Highway 5 between the Camden County line and the Lebanon city limits soon.

MoDOT says crews will be sealing cracks in the pavement in both directions on Highway 5 during overnight hours.

The following week, crews will resurface the road during daylight hours.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed.

 

Additional info:

Road Resurfacing to Begin on Route 5

 LACLEDE COUNTY – Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will begin making improvements to provide smoother driving for motorists on Route 5 in and around Lebanon.

Beginning Monday, June 14, crews will begin sealing cracks in the pavement in both directions of Route 5, between the Camden County line and the Lebanon city limits during the overnight hours. The following week, resurfacing of the roadway will begin, with work taking place during the daytime hours.

In a separate roadway improvement project, contractors will grind existing pavement and apply a new asphalt surface to Route 5 between Adams Avenue and Farmers Lane in Lebanon. That work is scheduled to begin Monday, June 21. The project also includes the addition of an intersection turn lane on the Interstate 44 eastbound exit ramp at Route 5 and guardrail improvements on the Route 5 bridge over I-44. Lane closures can be expected in the work area between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Both projects are scheduled for completion in the fall. MoDOT encourages all drivers to watch for work in both areas and give crews plenty of room to work.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.

