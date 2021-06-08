Highway 54 Westbound Ramp To W Now Closed – Other Projects Underway In The Area

MoDOT is working in Lake Ozark this week.

The westbound off-ramp at U-S 54, Business 54 and Route W is closed.

“We’re working to compete the roundabout for the intersection for W and Biz 54 where the old painted roundabout was at” says MoDOT Central Engineer Bob Lynch.

He tells KRMS News crews are also adding pavement that will connect the ramp and Route W to the new roundabout “it’s very difficult with how much room you have in that area there, so we do have to close that westbound off ramp and it will remain closed this week. If you’re coming from Rocky Mount on Route W, you can still go across the Dam…that part is not closed.”

You’ll need an alternate route to get off U-S 54 if heading into the Lake Area from the north.

Weather permitting, the westbound off-ramp will open sometime Friday morning.

Lynch is also pointing out a portion of westbound I-44 in eastern Laclede County will be down to one lane for bridge work over the Gasconade River for two months.

Lynch was interviewed by Guy Wehman on The Ozarks This Morning.