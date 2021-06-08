News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Highway 54 Westbound Ramp To W Now Closed – Other Projects Underway In The Area

By

MoDOT is working in Lake Ozark this week.

The westbound off-ramp at U-S 54, Business 54 and Route W is closed.

“We’re working to compete the roundabout for the intersection for W and Biz 54 where the old painted roundabout was at” says MoDOT Central Engineer Bob Lynch.

He tells KRMS News crews are also adding pavement that will connect the ramp and Route W to the new roundabout “it’s very difficult with how much room you have in that area there, so we do have to close that westbound off ramp and it will remain closed this week. If you’re coming from Rocky Mount on Route W, you can still go across the Dam…that part is not closed.”

You’ll need an alternate route to get off U-S 54 if heading into the Lake Area from the north.

Weather permitting, the westbound off-ramp will open sometime Friday morning.

Lynch is also pointing out a portion of westbound I-44 in eastern Laclede County will be down to one lane for bridge work over the Gasconade River for two months.

Lynch was interviewed by Guy Wehman on The Ozarks This Morning.

Filed Under: Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com