Highway Crashes Climb Across Missouri As Holiday Weekend Continues

If preliminary numbers keep up, it’s going to be another busy holiday weekend for the highway patrol.

According to the patrol, for just the first six hours of the official holiday from 6-PM through 11:59-PM Friday night, there were 12 traffic accidents reported statewide, one fatal with 12 others injured…five seriously.

The fatality accident happened in Jefferson County, south of St. Louis, when a 20-year-old from Hillsboro was killed while trying to pass traffic along a curve.

During the same first six hours of the holiday, the highway patrol also reported 20 arrests for alleged drunk driving…four of those here in the lake area.

Also for the first six hours, there had been no reported incidents on the waterways.

The official holiday weekend comes to an end at 11:59 Monday night.