Highway Patrol Announces Local Promotions For Area Troopers

By

Two area Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol are getting promotions.

Sergeant Scott Ballard is being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and will transfer to the Field Operations Bureau at Jeff City headquarters.

Sergeant Ballard was appointed to the Patrol in 2003 and has worked in Morgan, Moniteau and Boone Counties.

Sergeant Matthew Broniec is also moving up to Lieutenant and he’ll become the assistant director of the Budget and Procurement Division.

Sergeant Broniec joined the Patrol in 1995.

Both promotions are effective June 1st.

 

****Additional Info****

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotions:

Sergeant Scott A. Ballard, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transfer to Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021.

Ballard was appointed to the Patrol on June 29, 2003, as a member of the 81st Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on January 10, 2004, he was assigned to Troop F, Zone 6, Morgan and Moniteau counties. He transferred to Troop F, Zone 10, Boone County, on November 6, 2006. Ballard was promoted to corporal on December 1, 2011, and designated assistant zone supervisor of Troop F, Zone 3, Boone County. On September 1, 2017, he was promoted to sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Troop F, Zone 3, Boone County.

Lt. Ballard was born in St. Louis, MO, and graduated from Mehlville Senior High School, St. Louis, MO, in 1999. He is a graduate of Columbia College, Columbia, MO, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice in 2003. Lt. Ballard and his wife, Shanna, have three children, Ethan, Evan, and Emerson.

——

Sergeant Matthew J. Broniec, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and be designated assistant director of the Budget and Procurement Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021.

Broniec was appointed to the Patrol on January 1, 1995 as a member of the 69th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on June 22, 1995, he was assigned to Troop F, Zone 4, Audrain County. Broniec served as a K9 handler from 1998 to 2009, partnering first with K9 Edyn and later with K9 Kai. Broniec was promoted to corporal on May 1, 2000. On July 1, 2009, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and assigned zone supervisor of Troop F, Zone 10, Boone County.

Lieutenant Broniec was born in Creve Coeur, MO, and graduated from De Smet Jesuit High School in 1990. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri-St. Louis in St. Louis, MO, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration in 1994. In 2015, He completed the Leadership in Police Organizations course. Lt. Broniec and his wife, Carrie, have two children, Jacob and Rachael.

——-

Sergeant Jody Laramore will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and assigned as an assistant director in the Gaming Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021.

Laramore was appointed to the Patrol on January 1, 1995, as a member of the 69th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on June 22, 1995, he was assigned to Troop E, Zone 8, New Madrid/Pemiscot counties. On February 1, 1999, he transferred to Troop E, Zone 10, Dunklin County. On January 1, 2000, Laramore was promoted to corporal. He was promoted to sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Zone 11, Stoddard County, on March 5, 2006.

Lieutenant Laramore was born in Ironton, MO, and grew up in Kennett, MO. He graduated from Holcomb High School in Holcomb, MO, in 1990. He is a graduate of Mineral Area Junior College in Park Hills, MO, where he earned an Associate of Arts in 1992. He earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, MO, in 1994. He completed the Law Enforcement Leadership and Organizational Change course at St. Louis University in 2015. In 2018, he completed the Police Leadership: The WestPoint Model course. Lt. Laramore and his wife, Pam, have two children, Garrett and Lexie.

