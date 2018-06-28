Highway Patrol Arrests

A Salem resident faces up to eight charges after an arrest in Miller County. 37-year old Robert Clavier was arrested by the Highway Patrol just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Pending charges include careless & imprudent driving involving a crash, resisting arrest, no insurance, and no motor cycle endorsement, among others. He was taken to the Miller County jail.

An Eldon woman was released after an arrest for allegedly being under the influence while behind the wheel. 50-year old Patricia Myers faces pending charges of DWI drug intoxication and license plate violation after her encounter with the Highway Patrol just before 11 Wednesday morning.