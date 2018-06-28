News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Highway Patrol Arrests

By Leave a Comment

A Salem resident faces up to eight charges after an arrest in Miller County.  37-year old Robert Clavier was arrested by the Highway Patrol just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night.  Pending charges include careless & imprudent driving involving a crash, resisting arrest, no insurance, and no motor cycle endorsement, among others.  He was taken to the Miller County jail. 

An Eldon woman was released after an arrest for allegedly being under the influence while behind the wheel.  50-year old Patricia Myers faces pending charges of DWI drug intoxication and license plate violation after her encounter with the Highway Patrol just before 11 Wednesday morning. 

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!