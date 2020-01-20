Highway Patrol Arrests Five in Lake Area, Including Three for Meth

Two Osage Beach residents are facing drug-related charges after being arrested by the Highway Patrol Sunday afternoon. 26-year old Samantha Dority and 36-year old Mitchell Robinett were taken into custody shortly after 3:30 p.m. They are both facing pending charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia for methamphetamine. In a separate arrest, 36-year-old Shawn Fields, of Holts Summit, was arrested late Friday night on several charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance at a county jail, unlawful use and possession of a firearm, possession of an illegal weapon and several traffic-related offenses. Also arrested by the Highway Patrol this weekend was 41-year old Adam Hauserman of Iberia who was taken into custody on probation and traffic-related warrants; and 40-year old Andrew Baker of Gravois Mills, who had a warrant for a stealing charge.