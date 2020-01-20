News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Highway Patrol Arrests Five in Lake Area, Including Three for Meth

By Leave a Comment

Two Osage Beach residents are facing drug-related charges after being arrested by the Highway Patrol Sunday afternoon. 26-year old Samantha Dority and 36-year old Mitchell Robinett were taken into custody shortly after 3:30 p.m. They are both facing pending charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia for methamphetamine. In a separate arrest, 36-year-old Shawn Fields, of Holts Summit, was arrested late Friday night on several charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance at a county jail, unlawful use and possession of a firearm, possession of an illegal weapon and several traffic-related offenses.  Also arrested by the Highway Patrol this weekend was 41-year old Adam Hauserman of Iberia who was taken into custody on probation and traffic-related warrants; and 40-year old Andrew Baker of Gravois Mills, who had a warrant for a stealing charge.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions