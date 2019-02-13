Highway Patrol Arrests Four Lake Area Residents

The Highway Patrol reports taking at least three lake area residents into custody on Tuesday.

Reports indicate that 23-year-old Zachary Hicks, of Gravois Mills, was arrested just before 4:00 in the afternoon. Hicks had been wanted on a felony warrant for assault and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear, both out of Franklin County. He was being held in the Morgan County Jail.

26-year-old Shanna Richardson of Eldon was wanted on a felony probation and parole warrant and was taken to the Miller County Jail.

39-year old Heather Gibson of Camdenton was arrested just before 6:30 in the evening in Camden County on a felony warrant from Springfield.

Another Camdenton resident, 28-year old Sara Ducoulombier, was arrested just before 12:30 Wednesday morning for speeding, DWI, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, and another traffic violation.