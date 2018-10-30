Highway Patrol Arrests Lebanon Man with Outstanding Warrants

The Highway Patrol has arrested a Lebanon man wanted on several outstanding warrants, including one for dangerous drugs. 34-year old James Acklin was taken into custody in Camden County just after 5pm Monday evening. He had three warrants from Randolph County – one for dangerous drugs, failure to appear for an assault charge, and a probation violation. After last night’s arrest he’s facing new charges of failure to affix a license plate, driving without a license, and property damage.