Highway Patrol Arrests Two Lake Area Residents

Two lake area residents find themselves being taken to county jails after being arrested by the Highway Patrol Sunday night. Reports indicate that 65-year-old Ricardo Ferro, of Barnett, was taken into custody shortly after 6:00 and faces a pending charge of felony DWI-aggravated offender. He was booked into the Miller County Jail. An hour and a half later, 20-year-old James Byran of Eldon was arrested by the Highway Patrol on an outstanding warrant out of Camden County for property damage. Byran was taken to the Camden County Jail where he was being held without bond.