The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division is taking part in a three-day initiative to look at the nationwide human trafficking problem. The patrol’s Superintendent Colonel Eric T. Olson says that commercial vehicle drivers, motor carriers and law enforcement are often the first line of defense against human trafficking, knowing what to look for and how to respond to the situations.

By definition, human trafficking is illegal exploitation of a person through force, fraud or coercion and take on the forms of sex trafficking, forced labor or domestic servitude and is not specific to age, race, gender, location and/or socioeconomic backgrounds. The three-day initiative will begin on Human Trafficking Awareness Day which is next Tuesday, the 11th.