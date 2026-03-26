Highway Patrol Investigating Armed Robbery of Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control has been called upon to investigate an armed robbery at the Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville.

What is known according to the highway patrol is two unknown suspects entered the casino shortly after 2:00 Wednesday afternoon, one armed with a rifle and one with a handgun, before stealing an unknown amount of money and taking off from the scene in a tan, older model Ford Taurus.

The Taurus was later found abandoned with the suspects fleeing from that scene in an unknown direction.

Boonville police, the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the robbery or the suspects is encouraged to call the highway patrol’s Troop-F headquarters (573-751-1000).