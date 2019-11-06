Highway Patrol Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Pettis County

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Pettis County. According the Highway Patrol, troopers were assisting the Pettis County Sheriff’s office with a disturbance at a residence when the suspect involved allegedly exited the home carrying a firearm. The Patrol says the suspect ignored commands to drop the weapon and was shot dead on the scene. The shooting is under investigation by both the Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Pettis County Sheriff.