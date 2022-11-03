Highway Patrol Invites Interested Persons To Attend Area Career Expo This Weekend

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, reminds the public of the upcoming MSHP Career Expo. Those interested in exploring employment with the agency should attend. In addition to the position of trooper, the Patrol workforce includes over 60 civilian career paths. Divisions with current openings will have representatives available to answer questions about positions and projects, employee benefits, and what it’s like to work for the Patrol. Currently, there is a wide variety of job opportunities located throughout the state.
What: MSHP Career Expo
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., November 8, 2022
Where: MSHP Law Enforcement Academy, 1510 E. Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO
Who: Representatives from the following units will be available to answer questions about employment opportunities:
Aircraft Division
Bomb Squad
Budget & Procurement Division
Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division
Communications Division
Crime Laboratory Division
Criminal Justice Information Services Division
Dive Team
Driver & Vehicle Safety Division
Fleet & Facilities Division
Gaming Division
Human Resources Division
Missouri Information Analysis Center
Recruiting & Community Outreach Division
Water Patrol Division
The Missouri State Highway Patrol offers an excellent benefits package, which includes medical, dental, vision, and life insurance; retirement and savings (MoDOT & Patrol Employees’ Retirement System (MPERS), deferred compensation, and cafeteria plan); leave (vacation, sick, 13 paid holidays, and more); and flexible work schedules. Some positions also offer a teleworking option.
For more information contact: Lieutenant Alex Vivas, Recruiting and Community Outreach Division, at (573) 751-9901 x1053.
Explore the opportunities with the Missouri State Highway Patrol on November 8, 2022. Find your future and make a difference.Career Expo 2022