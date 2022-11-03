News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Community Events Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Highway Patrol Invites Interested Persons To Attend Area Career Expo This Weekend

ByNews Press Release

Nov 3, 2022 , , ,

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, reminds the public of the upcoming MSHP Career Expo. Those interested in exploring employment with the agency should attend. In addition to the position of trooper, the Patrol workforce includes over 60 civilian career paths. Divisions with current openings will have representatives available to answer questions about positions and projects, employee benefits, and what it’s like to work for the Patrol. Currently, there is a wide variety of job opportunities located throughout the state.

What: MSHP Career Expo

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., November 8, 2022

Where: MSHP Law Enforcement Academy, 1510 E. Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO

Who: Representatives from the following units will be available to answer questions about employment opportunities:

Aircraft Division
Bomb Squad
Budget & Procurement Division
Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division
Communications Division
Crime Laboratory Division
Criminal Justice Information Services Division
Dive Team
Driver & Vehicle Safety Division
Fleet & Facilities Division
Gaming Division
Human Resources Division
Missouri Information Analysis Center
Recruiting & Community Outreach Division
Water Patrol Division

The Missouri State Highway Patrol offers an excellent benefits package, which includes medical, dental, vision, and life insurance; retirement and savings (MoDOT & Patrol Employees’ Retirement System (MPERS), deferred compensation, and cafeteria plan); leave (vacation, sick, 13 paid holidays, and more); and flexible work schedules. Some positions also offer a teleworking option.

For more information contact: Lieutenant Alex Vivas, Recruiting and Community Outreach Division, at (573) 751-9901 x1053.

Explore the opportunities with the Missouri State Highway Patrol on November 8, 2022. Find your future and make a difference.

Career Expo 2022

By News Press Release

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

Update From Morgan Sheriff On Halloween Candy Issue

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

USDA Rural Development Announces $730,000 Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Grant

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release
Community Events Local News School News State News Top Stories

State Fair College Campuses To Close For Veterans Day

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Update From Morgan Sheriff On Halloween Candy Issue

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

USDA Rural Development Announces $730,000 Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Grant

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release
Business Community Events Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Highway Patrol Invites Interested Persons To Attend Area Career Expo This Weekend

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release
Community Events Local News School News State News Top Stories

State Fair College Campuses To Close For Veterans Day

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release