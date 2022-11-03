Highway Patrol Invites Interested Persons To Attend Area Career Expo This Weekend

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, reminds the public of the upcoming MSHP Career Expo. Those interested in exploring employment with the agency should attend. In addition to the position of trooper, the Patrol workforce includes over 60 civilian career paths. Divisions with current openings will have representatives available to answer questions about positions and projects, employee benefits, and what it’s like to work for the Patrol. Currently, there is a wide variety of job opportunities located throughout the state.

What: MSHP Career Expo

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., November 8, 2022

Where: MSHP Law Enforcement Academy, 1510 E. Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO

Who: Representatives from the following units will be available to answer questions about employment opportunities:

Aircraft Division

Bomb Squad

Budget & Procurement Division

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division

Communications Division

Crime Laboratory Division

Criminal Justice Information Services Division

Dive Team

Driver & Vehicle Safety Division

Fleet & Facilities Division

Gaming Division

Human Resources Division

Missouri Information Analysis Center

Recruiting & Community Outreach Division

Water Patrol Division

The Missouri State Highway Patrol offers an excellent benefits package, which includes medical, dental, vision, and life insurance; retirement and savings (MoDOT & Patrol Employees’ Retirement System (MPERS), deferred compensation, and cafeteria plan); leave (vacation, sick, 13 paid holidays, and more); and flexible work schedules. Some positions also offer a teleworking option.

For more information contact: Lieutenant Alex Vivas, Recruiting and Community Outreach Division, at (573) 751-9901 x1053.

Explore the opportunities with the Missouri State Highway Patrol on November 8, 2022. Find your future and make a difference.