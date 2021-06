The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a 2003 Chevy Impala who they say was involved in a crash in Camden County, but then ran away.

Troopers say the driver crossed the center line of Route MM east of Spruce Lane and then hit an SUV driven by a Columbia man.

The SUV was totaled in the crash and Trooper reported moderate damage to the Impala.

But the driver has yet to be found.