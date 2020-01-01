Highway Patrol Makes Handful of Arrests

The Highway Patrol reported a handful of arrests in the lake area New Year’s Eve and into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Two of those – 33-year old Korrin Heimbeaugh of Camdenton and 55-year old Gordon Christie of Lake Ozark – included DWI charges. Christie is also charged with speeding and a second-degree charge of making a terrorist threat.

Also arrested:

A 19-year old from Springfield charged with no license or insurance, possession of paraphernalia, and delivery of methamphetamine.

27-year-old Robert E. Smith from Camdenton had been wanted on a felony probation violation warrant out of Camden County. Smith now also faces misdemeanor charges for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Smith was booked into the Camden County jail and is being held without bond.