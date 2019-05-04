Highway Patrol Makes Two Early Morning DWI Arrests

The Highway Patrol made a pair of arrests involving alcohol early Saturday morning.

27-year old Juan Santeros-Quintero of Camdenton was taken to the Camden County jail around 2:15 a.m. for DWI and driving without insurance.

25-year old Paul King of Gravois Mills was taken to the Morgan County jail around 3:30 a.m. He faces pending charges of DWI with a prior offense, driving on a revoked license, and careless & imprudent driving involving a crash.