Highway Patrol Numbers Show A Mixed Bag For 4th Of July Weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s releasing numbers from the 4th of July weekend.

The numbers show a mixed bag of arrests, accidents and deaths around Missouri over the weekend.

Troopers report 312 crashes on Missouri roads, and those caused 124 injuries and seven deaths.

But a year ago over the Fourth of July, 15 people died on Missouri roads and more than 600 people were hurt in more than 13-hundred accidents.

On the water, there were 14 boating crashes over the Fourth of July reporting period, but this year that number was down to 12 crashes.

Nobody died in boating crashes on the water in 2020, but there was one death this year.

Two people did drown a year ago while nobody drowned in the Lake Area over this year’s holiday weekend.

More details:

EMPHASIS: MSHP Reports Seven Traffic Fatalities, One Boating Fatality, & No Drownings Over July Fourth Holiday Counting Period

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the following 2021 July Fourth holiday statistics:

2021 July Fourth Holiday Traffic Statistics

Troopers worked 312 traffic crashes, which included 124 injuries and all seven fatalities. Troopers also made 144 DWI arrests and 81 drug arrests over the holiday weekend.

2021 July Fourth Holiday Boating Statistics

Troopers worked 12 boating crashes, which included four injuries and one fatality. Troopers made eight BWI arrests and 43 drug arrests. There were no drownings over the holiday weekend.

The 2021 July Fourth holiday counting period began at 6 p.m., Friday, July 2, and ended at 11:59 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021.

[The 2020 July Fourth holiday counting period began at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 2, and ended at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020. During the 2020 counting period, 15 people were killed and 671 injured statewide in Missouri over the holiday in 1,356 traffic crashes. Troopers arrested 145 people for driving while intoxicated last year. Over the 2020 July Fourth holiday, there were 14 boating crashes, which included seven injuries and zero fatalities. Two drowned during last year’s holiday. Troopers made seven boating while intoxicated arrests during the 2020 counting period.]

Traffic fatalities occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring, MO, Troop D, Springfield, MO, Troop F, Jefferson City, MO, and Troop G, Willow Springs, MO, areas. Troopers worked all seven traffic fatalities.

There was one traffic fatality on Friday, July 2, 2021, during the counting period. A 15-year-old female from Norwood, MO, died when the driver of the vehicle in which she was a passenger lost control and the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. The female was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Wright County on Owens Road north of Norwood, MO. Wright County Coroner Ben Hurtt pronounced the female dead at the scene of the crash. The driver and one other passenger were wearing seat belts; they sustained moderate injuries.

There was one boating fatality on July 3, 2021. The investigation is pending; thus, no further information is available.

Four people died in traffic crashes on July 3, 2021. Robert D. McDermid, 66, of Joplin, MO, died after another vehicle failed to yield and struck McDermid’s vehicle. McDermid was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Jasper County on Missouri Highway 66 in Duquesne, MO. Dr. Jennifer Kolodchak pronounced McDermid deceased at Mercy Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was not wearing a seat belt; he sustained moderate injuries.

Shane A. Donty, 46, of Hillsboro, MO, died after walking into the path of a vehicle on Missouri Highway 30 east of Northwest Boulevard in Jefferson County. North Jefferson County Ambulance paramedics pronounced Donty dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash; he was not injured.

Jeffery A. Smith, 35, of Stover, MO, died when a vehicle turned left in front of the motorcycle he was operating. Smith was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Morgan County on Missouri Highway 52 west of Stevenson Lane. Deputy Coroner Katy Lutz pronounced Smith dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt; he was not injured in the crash.

Anela Ratkusic, 42, of St. Louis, MO, died when another vehicle failed to yield and struck the vehicle in which she was a passenger. Ratkusic was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in St. Francois County on U.S. Highway 67 at Missouri Route Y. Dr. Buchanan pronounced Ratkusic dead at Parkland Health Center. The driver of the vehicle that struck Ratkusic’s vehicle was not wearing a seat belt; he sustained moderate injuries. The driver of the vehicle in which Ratkusic was a passenger was wearing a seat belt; he sustained moderate injuries. Three additional passengers in the vehicle with Ratkusic were wearing seat belts; they each sustained minor injuries in the crash. A passenger in the other vehicle was not wearing a seat belt; he sustained moderate injuries.

Two people died in traffic crashes on July 4, 2021. Storm J. Cooper, 29, of Tampa, FL, died when the vehicle in which he was a passenger failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by another vehicle. Cooper was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Greene County on Missouri Highway 266 west of Springfield MO. Medical Examiner Joshua Moore pronounced Cooper dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle in which Cooper was a passenger was wearing a seat belt; she sustained moderate injuries. The driver of the second vehicle in the crash was wearing a seat belt; he was not injured.

Dorcey R. Folsom, 39, of Buffalo, MO, died after being struck by a vehicle. Folsom was running toward the vehicle at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Dallas County on Missouri Highway 32 east of Buffalo, MO. Dallas County Coroner Matt Wisdom pronounced Folsom dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.