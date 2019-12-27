Highway Patrol Releases Final Holiday Statistics

The Highway Patrol has released their final tally from the Christmas holiday counting period. From 6pm Tuesday through 11:59 Wednesday night, the patrol handled 91 crashes statewide, with two fatalities and another 23 injuries. There were 18 arrests for DWI. In Troop F, they reported seven crashes, two injuries, no fatalities, and two DWI arrests. Last year during a much longer holiday period, there were 1155 crashes with 11 fatalities and 421 injuries.