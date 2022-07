It’s been a quiet holiday weekend so far on the water.

According to the Highway Patrol, only one accident has happened for the weekend, taking place on Sunday in Lick Branch Cove.

Officials say 38-year-old Shannon Winkle of St. Louis was riding her 2022 Seadoo when she struck 38-year-old Erica Dicresce, also of St. Louis.

Dicresce and her 13-year-old passenger were injured and taken to Lake Regional for treatment.

They say Dicresce’s Seadoo also received extensive damage.