Highway Patrol Reports Comparatively Safe July 4th Holiday Period

The July 4th holiday was a relatively safe one across the state.  According to the Highway Patrol, there were only three traffic fatalities and 114 accidents.  59 people were injured.  40 people were arrested for DWI and another 38 for drugs.  Last year 26 people were killed in traffic accidents over the Independence Day counting period.  On the water, the patrol reported five crashes this year with two injuries and no fatalities.  Two people drowned over the July 4th holiday, including one at Lake of the Ozarks. 

