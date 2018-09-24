Highway Patrol Reports Eight Weekend Arrests in Lake Area

The Highway Patrol reports at least eight arrests in the lake area from Friday night through Sunday. That included two DWI charges and one person charged with boating while intoxicated. 37-year old Danielle Wilson of Osage Beach was arrested on pending charges including delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property. One person was charged after a boating accident that resulted in minor injuries.
