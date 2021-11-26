Highway Patrol Reports Lake Area Are Roadways Pretty Quiet For Thanksgiving

So far, so good for the long Thanksgiving Holiday period as far as the highway patrol is concerned.

Here in the Lake Area, as of 5:00 AM this (Friday) morning, the patrol reported no traffic accidents across Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton Counties.

Statewide, so far, there have been 21 accidents reported by the highway patrol resulting in 19 minor injuries, 11 moderate injuries and 6 serious injuries, but no fatalities.

As far as people being arrested by the highway patrol, in the Lake Area, there have been two arrests for alleged DWI and one other for an outstanding warrant with all three happening in Camden County.

Statewide, so far, the highway patrol reports a total of 84 arrests…42 for alleged DWI, 19 for drugs and 23 on other charges and outstanding warrants.

The official counting period comes to an end at 11:59 Sunday night.