Local News

Highway Patrol Reports Multiple Accidents Over The Past Weekend

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jul 11, 2022 , ,

The highway patrol reports at least four traffic accidents resulting in five people being injured over the weekend in the lake area.

A Fort Leonard woman suffered minor injuries in a two-car accident on highway-42 near Ambrose Road in Miller County…

A Raymore woman suffered minor injuries when the motorcycle she was a passenger on ran off highway-7 near Granger Lane in Camden County…

Two injuries were reported, one minor and one moderate, in an ATV accident on Saline Road near Woods Road in Miller County…

And a man from Iberia suffered moderate injuries when the pick-up he was driving ran off 42 near Argent Oaks Drive while trying to avoid a deer.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

