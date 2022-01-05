The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, barring any late fatalities, the New Year’s holiday weekend proved to be considerably safer than last year.

Captain John Hotz says preliminary figures compiled by the patrol showed no fatalities over the 78-hour period which started at 6pm last Thursday and came to an end at 11:59p, this past Sunday.

There were 406 traffic crashes with 91 injuries investigated by the highway patrol to go along with 94 people arrested for DWI.

The same counting period last year saw six people killed and 389 others injured in more than 1,200 traffic crashes statewide.

EMPHASIS: MSHP Reports Zero Traffic Fatalities Over New Year’s Holiday Weekend; No Drownings Or Boating Fatalities

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, provides the following preliminary statistics related to the New Year’s holiday weekend:

2022 New Year’s Holiday Traffic Statistics

Troopers investigated the following:

Traffic Crashes — 406

Traffic Crash Injuries — 91

Traffic Crash Fatalities — 0

DWI — 94

[Note: Last year during the 78-hour New Year’s counting period, there were 1,247 traffic crashes statewide. In those crashes, six people were killed and another 389 people were injured. During the 2021 New Year’s holiday, troopers worked 173 crashes including three fatalities and 48 injuries. Troopers arrested 94 people for driving while impaired last year.]

The fatality statistics in this news release could change if late deaths occur, or if other departments report fatal traffic crashes after this news release is sent to the media.

Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri. The choices you make when you’re behind the wheel matter. Make good choices, so you’ll never have to say, “If I could just go back.”

