News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Highway Patrol Reports Safe, Quiet Holiday So Far

By Leave a Comment

It’s been a relatively safe and quiet holiday weekend on the state’s highways so far.  As of 6:00 a.m. Monday the Highway Patrol had reported just three arrests in Miller, Morgan, and Camden counties combined.  Two of those involved alcohol.  22-year old Joshua Downs of Salem, New Mexico was arrested just after 7pm Friday for DWI-second offense, careless & imprudent driving, and no insurance.  24-year old Megan Johns of Eldon was arrested just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday for DWI, failure to maintain the right half of the road, and no insurance.  Both arrests were in Miller County.  So far the patrol has reported three fatal accidents across the state and none in the lake area.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!