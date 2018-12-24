Highway Patrol Reports Safe, Quiet Holiday So Far

It’s been a relatively safe and quiet holiday weekend on the state’s highways so far. As of 6:00 a.m. Monday the Highway Patrol had reported just three arrests in Miller, Morgan, and Camden counties combined. Two of those involved alcohol. 22-year old Joshua Downs of Salem, New Mexico was arrested just after 7pm Friday for DWI-second offense, careless & imprudent driving, and no insurance. 24-year old Megan Johns of Eldon was arrested just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday for DWI, failure to maintain the right half of the road, and no insurance. Both arrests were in Miller County. So far the patrol has reported three fatal accidents across the state and none in the lake area.