Highway Patrol Reports Several Traffic Fatalities Over the Past Week

It’s been a deadly week on highways and other roadways, statewide. the highway patrol reporting, at least, nine people killed in traffic accidents so far for the week including Jessi Wells, the Stover School District staff member who lost her life earlier this week in a one-vehicle accident. With the nine fatalities being reported, that brings the total for the year up to 384, just 18 shy of the total for the same time from one year ago, but still about a four-percent decrease. Overall statewide last year, there were 932 people killed in Missouri traffic accidents covered by the highway patrol.

Filed Under: Local News

