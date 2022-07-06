News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News State News

Highway Patrol Roundup Shows 18 Arrests At The Lake – 231 Statewide

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jul 5, 2022 , , , , ,

The numbers of people arrested by the highway patrol over the holiday weekend continues to rise with at least half being for drunk driving.

That’s according to highway patrol figures showing, as of late Monday morning, 231 have been arrested…115 for DWI.

There were also another 10 people arrested for alleged drunken boating and 53 others on drug-related offenses.

Here in the lake area, again as of late Monday morning, the highway patrol reported 18 arrests…eight in Camden, four each in Miller and Morgan, and two in Benton.

Three of the 18 are charged with DWI, six are charged with BWI and two were taken in on drug-related offense.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Top Stories

KRMS News Report Confirmed, Camden County Remains Identified as Missing Man From Licking

Jul 5, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Serious Injury, Pending Charge Filed after Motorcycle Accident

Jul 5, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News

Solar Powered Umbrella Under Recall Due To Fire Hazards

Jul 5, 2022 CBS Radio News

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Top Stories

KRMS News Report Confirmed, Camden County Remains Identified as Missing Man From Licking

Jul 5, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Serious Injury, Pending Charge Filed after Motorcycle Accident

Jul 5, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News

Solar Powered Umbrella Under Recall Due To Fire Hazards

Jul 5, 2022 CBS Radio News
Local News State News Top Stories

Heat Warning Continues Across The Ozarks – Health Officials Are Concerned

Jul 5, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com