The numbers of people arrested by the highway patrol over the holiday weekend continues to rise with at least half being for drunk driving.

That’s according to highway patrol figures showing, as of late Monday morning, 231 have been arrested…115 for DWI.

There were also another 10 people arrested for alleged drunken boating and 53 others on drug-related offenses.

Here in the lake area, again as of late Monday morning, the highway patrol reported 18 arrests…eight in Camden, four each in Miller and Morgan, and two in Benton.

Three of the 18 are charged with DWI, six are charged with BWI and two were taken in on drug-related offense.