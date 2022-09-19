Highway Patrol Says Bikefest Didn’t See As Many Accidents As Years Past

Law enforcement says it’s mathematics.

With so many more motorcycles than usual in the Lake Area for BikeFest there have been several weekend road incidents involving that type of vehicle.

Luckily at last check there had been no fatal crashes of any kind in the region this weekend, but among the accidents involving two-wheeled vehicles – one on Saturday afternoon in Morgan County which left a 57 year old Maryville Illinois man with moderate injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says James Counrtney was operating his 2009 Harley on Route W near Old 5 Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway striking a sign.

He was ejected from the motorcycle and was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.