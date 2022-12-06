News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News State News Top Stories

Highway Patrol Sees 5 Fatalites Over The Weekend Statewide

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 5, 2022 ,

Not a good weekend for the highway patrol reporting, at least, five people dead and dozens injured in traffic accidents across the state.

One of the fatalities, in Camden County, happened Friday night when 54-year-old Drew Fairchild, of Camdenton, was hit from behind while riding a motorcycle along the Niangua Bridge.

One person faces a pending DWI-causing the death of another charge in connection to that accident.

The patrol also reported a triple fatality accident on Interstate-55 in Scott County killing two 20-year-olds and a 19-year-old while a 17-year-old was killed in a Pulaski County accident on Interstate-44.

48 others suffered injuries, 13 serious, in a total of 32 statewide traffic accidents investigated by the highway patrol.

There were also, at least, 100 people arrested by the highway patrol over the weekend…just over half, 51…for suspicion of DWI.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Business Local News Top Stories

Fire at Omega Coffee Quickly Extinguished Monday Night

Dec 5, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Driver in Fatal Accident on Niangua Bridge Formally Charged While HP Releases a Revised Report

Dec 5, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Iberia Woman Injured In Cole County Accident

Dec 5, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Top Stories

Fire at Omega Coffee Quickly Extinguished Monday Night

Dec 5, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Driver in Fatal Accident on Niangua Bridge Formally Charged While HP Releases a Revised Report

Dec 5, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Iberia Woman Injured In Cole County Accident

Dec 5, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Accident In Morgan County Sends One To The Hospital

Dec 5, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony