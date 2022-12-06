Highway Patrol Sees 5 Fatalites Over The Weekend Statewide

Not a good weekend for the highway patrol reporting, at least, five people dead and dozens injured in traffic accidents across the state.

One of the fatalities, in Camden County, happened Friday night when 54-year-old Drew Fairchild, of Camdenton, was hit from behind while riding a motorcycle along the Niangua Bridge.

One person faces a pending DWI-causing the death of another charge in connection to that accident.

The patrol also reported a triple fatality accident on Interstate-55 in Scott County killing two 20-year-olds and a 19-year-old while a 17-year-old was killed in a Pulaski County accident on Interstate-44.

48 others suffered injuries, 13 serious, in a total of 32 statewide traffic accidents investigated by the highway patrol.

There were also, at least, 100 people arrested by the highway patrol over the weekend…just over half, 51…for suspicion of DWI.