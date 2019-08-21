News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Highway Patrol Stop Leads to Drug Arrests

By Leave a Comment

Two suspects with a history of drug-related arrests find themselves in jail again on several more drug-related charges. Courthouse records indicate that 29-year-old Stephanie Marie Kepley, of Eldon, and 20-year-old Jeffery Loren Barlow, of Jefferson City, are each charged with felony second-degree trafficking, three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and a felony for possession of drug paraphernalia—amphetamine or methamphetamine. Kepley is also charged with felony tampering of physical evidence. The probable cause statement alleges that the two were in a car driving in a suspicious manner during the early morning hours on Monday. As the traffic stop was being initiated in the area of the Doolittle Trailer Park, the Highway Patrol trooper observed objects being thrown out the passenger side window. Seized from the scene were pills, methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia. Kepley and Barlow were both taken into custody and booked into the Miller County Jail. They are being held without bonding pending their first appearances in court.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!