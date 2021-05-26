News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Highway Patrol Stresses Importance Of Safety During Memorial Day Holiday

By

Memorial Day weekend is a few days away, but the Missouri State highway Patrol is getting ready now.

Thousands of people will be driving to the lake this weekend …

“It all comes back down to safety, that’s our number 1 priority. When everybody is heading out…there’s going to be a lot of traffic out…so throughout the week, we just want everyone to remember the basics” says Corporal Kyle Green.

He tells KRMS News those basics include making sure all passengers are wearing seatbelts, no drinking and driving and making sure your cell phone is charged “just slow down, make sure everyone has their seatbelt on, charge your phone….drinking and driving is still an issue as well so if you plant to drink, just make sure you have a ride or someone who can come pick you up.”

The ‘Patrol says safety on the lake begins with making sure life jackets are accessible for everyone on board.

“Things happen very fast…no one ever expects to be in an accident. So when it does happen and someone ends up in the water, there’s a lot going on” says Trooper Brian Geier with the Water Division.

He also stresses the importance of having a sober captain at all times on the lake “in general we see a lot of drinking on the water. I see higher BAC’s on the water, versus when I work the roads. So it’s definitely an issue.”

Corporal Green and Trooper Geier were interviewed by Christian Blood on the KRMS morning Magazine.

Filed Under: Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com