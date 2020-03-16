Highway Patrol Weekend Report in the Lake Area

At least half-a-dozen people land in county jails around the lake area after being taken into custody over the weekend by the highway patrol. One of them, 46-year-old Mary Rentschler of Eldon, was arrested early Saturday morning on felony and misdemeanor drug charges…she was taken to the Miller County Jail. Anna Johnson, a 46-year-old from St. Louis, was arrested early this morning for felony possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl…she was booked into the Camden County Jail. The other four arrested were for driving under the influence, one of them being under the influence of drugs and another for being a prior offender.