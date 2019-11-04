Highway Patrol Weekend Report

At least a handful of people are taken into custody by the highway patrol over the weekend in the lake area. 36-year-old Melonie Wallace, of Eldon, is among them. Wallace was arrested early Saturday afternoon and faces pending charges of possessing a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and not wearing a seat belt. Wallace, who had also been wanted for failing to appear on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing justice, is being held on no bond. Of the four other arrests by the highway patrol,

three were for DWI and one for failing to appear in court on a drug charge.