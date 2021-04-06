Highway Patrol’s Water Division Offers Tips Ahead Of Boating Season

Boating season’s ramping up in Lake of the Ozarks, and the Captain of the Missouri Highway Patrol Water Division has some tips.

“Obviously plan ahead, get your boat inspected by a Missouri State Trooper. We do courtesy inspections” says Michael Petlansky’s the Captain of the Water Division, “and make sure you have all of your safety equipment on board and wear your life jackets, or at least keep them readily accessible.”

He tells the KRMS Morning Magazine those life jackets present lots of options these days “they’re a lot more comfortable than they were in years past. We just recommend you wear your life jacket and remind you that children under the age of 7 are required to wear one at all times, unless they are enclosed in a cabin.”

Some people in the Lake Area think 2021 could be even busier than last year.