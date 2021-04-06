News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Highway Patrol’s Water Division Offers Tips Ahead Of Boating Season

By

Boating season’s ramping up in Lake of the Ozarks, and the Captain of the Missouri Highway Patrol Water Division has some tips.

“Obviously plan ahead, get your boat inspected by a Missouri State Trooper. We do courtesy inspections” says Michael Petlansky’s the Captain of the Water Division, “and make sure you have all of your safety equipment on board and wear your life jackets, or at least keep them readily accessible.”

He tells the KRMS Morning Magazine those life jackets present lots of options these days “they’re a lot more comfortable than they were in years past. We just recommend you wear your life jacket and remind you that children under the age of 7 are required to wear one at all times, unless they are enclosed in a cabin.”

Some people in the Lake Area think 2021 could be even busier than last year.

Filed Under: Entertainment, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com