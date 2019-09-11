Highway Safety Conference Concludes Today

Highway safety across Missouri and a goal to have zero fatalities on our roadways is the main focus of a three-day conference taking place in Columbia. Jon Nelson is the chairman of the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety…

NEWS-9-11-19 Safety Conf-A - 11th September 2019

Among several different topics covered during the conference included the use of autonomous vehicles…

NEWS-9-11-19 Safety Conf-B - 11th September 2019

Nelson also says the coalition will continue looking at the pros and cons of autonomous vehicles since full implementation of their uses is still likely decades away. The fourth annual combined Missouri Highway Safety and Traffic Blueprint Conference comes to an end today.