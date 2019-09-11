News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Highway Safety Conference Concludes Today

Highway safety across Missouri and a goal to have zero fatalities on our roadways is the main focus of a three-day conference taking place in Columbia. Jon Nelson is the chairman of the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety…

Among several different topics covered during the conference included the use of autonomous vehicles…

Nelson also says the coalition will continue looking at the pros and cons of autonomous vehicles since full implementation of their uses is still likely decades away. The fourth annual combined Missouri Highway Safety and Traffic Blueprint Conference comes to an end today.

