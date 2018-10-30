Highways and Transportation Commission to Meet at Old Kinderhook

The Lake Area will be put on display later this week for the brain-trust that helps to decide how our transportation funds are spent around the state. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission gets together for its regular monthly meeting…this time with Old Kinderhook taking center-stage…

NEWS-10-30-18 MoDOT-Highways Meeting - 30th October 2018

MoDOT Central District Engineer Bob Lynch also says agenda items include presentations by the City of Lebanon and the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge. There will also be a public comment period. The meeting, at Old Kinderhook on Friday, begins at 9:30 and should last a couple hours.