Historic First Day at Shootout 2018

Day one of the 30th anniversary of the Shootout at Lake of the Ozarks had a little bit of everything. There was a 106 mph run by a pontoon boat, an historic 25 mph run by the first electric powered boat to ever race in the Shootout, and a record-tying run by local favorites American Ethanol. After turning in speeds of 189 and 198 mph, American Ethanol made one more adjustment and hit 204 mph, tying the record they set last year during the first year on the 3/4 mile course. They’re expected to race again on Sunday to try to break their own record.