Repairs and plans to re-open the historic Swinging Auglaize Bridge in Miller County are not going anywhere anytime soon.

According to a post by the Save the Historic Brumley Swinging Bridge group on Facebook, a letter response from Miller County Commissioner Tom Wright indicates no money has been set aside for the bridge’s repair as of yet.

In the letter, Mr. Wright says they are still working on the 2022 budget, but as of now most of the extra tax revenue coming in is going towards raises and other road repairs.

The historic bridge was closed after MODOT officials inspected the 100-year-old cable bridge, and found it was unsafe for vehicle or pedestrian use at this time.

Post navigation