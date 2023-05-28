HK’s Golf Tournament Comes To A Close After Two Days With Great Benefits For Lake Regional Hospital

Another H-K’s Lake of the Ozarks Open golf tournament is in the archives with the big winner being local health care.

Two days of golf on the Cove and Porto Cima courses, a rooftop party and other activities concluded this past Monday with proceeds to benefit heart care within the Lake Regional Health Care System.

Trish Creach, Lake Regional’s executive director of the health foundation, says the event would not be the success it is without all the key players involved.

More than $3-million has been raised for the cause since the tournaments began.

***Press Release:

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — HK’s Lake of the Ozarks Open, benefiting Lake Regional Health System, concluded May 22 after two days of golf at The Cove and Porto Cima and a star-studded Rooftop Party at The Lodge of Four Seasons Rooftop Bar.

“We are grateful to the generous support of our sponsors, donors, golfers and volunteers who made this event possible,” said Trish Creach, Lake Regional Health Foundation executive director. “Their support is advancing local health care.”

Creach also thanked Peter Brown Sr. for serving as event chair, Kansas City Chiefs Ambassador Keith Cash for serving as honorary chair, the other Chiefs Ambassadors for supporting the event, and the HK’s committee. Title sponsors of the tournament included Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks, The Lodge of Four Seasons, Troon Golf and True Construction. Gold sponsors included ConvergeOne and R3 Dynamics.

The winning golf team included Robin Graf, Michael Letzig, Chris Morris and Kris Strauss. Golfers also had a chance to win hole-in-one prizes including a $1 million challenge.

Harold Koplar, founder of The Lodge of Four Seasons, established HK’s in 1978. Throughout its history, the golf tournament has raised more than $3 million to support Lake Regional’s mission to provide exceptional health care. This year, all proceeds benefit heart care at Lake Regional Health System and will help purchase the Philips Azurion 7 Series. This industry-leading imaging equipment provides enhanced visualization for finding and treating blockages in the heart and vessels while delivering the lowest possible dose of radiation, improving safety for patients and physicians.

To learn more or to donate to Lake Regional Health Foundation, visit lakeregional.com/Philanthropy.

PHOTO CAPTION:

Golfers had some help at The Cove on Hole #16, where “Long way” Bobby Ray, world-ranking long-drive professional, turned a par 5 into a par 3 with a 350-plus-yard drive. Pictured are Chiefs Ambassador Jon McGraw, Darla Pobst, Bobby Ray, Kathy Lueck and former Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt.