Holiday Light Shows Now Up And Running Across The Lake

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 5, 2022 ,

If the sounds of holiday music and cash registers at your local retailers aren’t doing the trick, the lake area offers several different ways to help you get into the Christmas spirit.

Several different light displays are available including the Osage Beach Holiday Light Park at the city park on Hatchery Road.

The hours for driving through the holiday park are from 5-9pm now through the end of the year. Other displays being offered to help you get into the spirit include: the Enchanted Village of Lights at the fairgrounds in Laurie, the Festival of Lights at St. Patrick Catholic Church also in Laurie, the Versailles Unity Circle of Lights at the city park.

Or, you can hit the water aboard the Celebration Cruise Ship which goes out every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through the end of the year with proceeds to benefit almost a dozen different charities in the lake area.

