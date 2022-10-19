News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News State News Top Stories

Holiday Shopping On The Rise Across The Area

ByReporter Bill Robbins

Oct 18, 2022 , , , ,
shallow focus photography of paper bags

It’s not even Halloween yet but some shoppers are trying to get a jump on their Christmas holiday shopping.

One Professor has tips on what to look out for.

Jie Lie Assistant Professor of Marketing at Truman State University in Kirksville, says buying items such as clothing, furniture, TV’s, and computers sooner could save you money.

But video games, holiday gift sets and winter clothes will be less expensive later.

And the better deals will be between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

And that there will be discounts as high as 20 percent, even after cyber Monday.

By Reporter Bill Robbins

Related Post

Business Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Lake Chamber Annual Fall Dinner & Awards Coming Up Soon

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Man Faces Prison Time After Stealing Merchandise From Lake Area Walmarts

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Lake Chamber Annual Fall Dinner & Awards Coming Up Soon

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Man Faces Prison Time After Stealing Merchandise From Lake Area Walmarts

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Community Events Local News State News Top Stories

Wednesday Is Missouri Day In The Show Me State

Oct 19, 2022 News Press Release