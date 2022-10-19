Holiday Shopping On The Rise Across The Area

It’s not even Halloween yet but some shoppers are trying to get a jump on their Christmas holiday shopping.

One Professor has tips on what to look out for.

Jie Lie Assistant Professor of Marketing at Truman State University in Kirksville, says buying items such as clothing, furniture, TV’s, and computers sooner could save you money.

But video games, holiday gift sets and winter clothes will be less expensive later.

And the better deals will be between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

And that there will be discounts as high as 20 percent, even after cyber Monday.