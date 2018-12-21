Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period Begins This Evening

Law enforcement including the Highway Patrol will be watching the roads for any trouble while travelers try to reach their destinations for the holidays. The official Christmas holiday counting period begins at 6pm this evening and lasts until 11:59 p.m. on Christmas night. Last year there were over 1600 traffic crashes during the holiday period. Seven people were killed and another 541 injured. When traveling, allow extra time to reach your destination and check weather and road conditions for your route. If you do run into trouble in the form of a traffic emergency, you can reach the Highway Patrol at 800-525-5555, or by dialing *55 on your cellular phone.