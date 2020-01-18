Holts Summit Man Arrested on Meth and Weapons Charges in Camden County

A Holts Summit man will have a future court date after being taken into custody in the Lake Area by the highway patrol late Friday night. The highway patrol report indicates 36-year-old Shawn Fields faces pending charges of possessing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance at a county jail, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of an illegal firearm and several traffic-related offenses. Fields was taken to the Camden County Jail where he was put on a 24-hour hold.