Home Destroyed by Fire in Morgan County

Fire causes significant damage to a manufactured home on Luvin Road, off Highway-135, in Morgan County. The Gravois Fire District responded to the blaze, on Thursday, and upon arrival discovered heavy fire involvement on one end of the home. No one was home at the time and the blaze was extinguished without any injuries. Chief Ed Hancock says the fire was proof positive about sleeping with bedroom doors closed. One bedroom, on the opposite end of the home, escaped major damage and would’ve been survivable until the door failed.