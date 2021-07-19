News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Homicide Investigation Underway After One Man Killed In Warsaw

By

A homicide investigation is underway following a fatal shooting in Warsaw.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s office, 24-year-old John Morino was taken into custody in connection to the death of 28-year-old Lance Lyman of Warsaw.

Deputies say they responded to a disturbance call near Clearwater Road on Sunday night.

Witnesses at the scene told the deputies that Morino had been beating up a woman outside of a cabin, when Lyman got between Morino and the woman and ended up getting shot.

Investigators say Lyman was able to get into a truck and have someone drive him to a nearby ambulance base, however he later died from his injures.

Officials say they believe alcohol played a major role in the shooting.

Morino is now in the Benton County Jail and is faces pending charges.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Privacy Policy:

