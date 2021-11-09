Horseshoe Bend House Fire Under Investigation

The cause of a house fire last week on Horseshoe Bend is under investigation. Lake Ozark Fire Chief Mark Amsinger says an alarm to the house off Oriole Road was received late Friday morning and, upon arrival, crews discovered smoke coming from the eaves. The alarm was immediately upgraded with mutual aid summoned to the scene and a primary search of the residence to find no occupants. A thermal camera was also used to locate a hot spot in the attic and some ceiling pulled to reach the fire which was marked under control in about 20 minutes. Personnel were on the scene for about two and a half hours. Providing mutual aid were Osage Beach, Sunrise Beach, Eldon, Moreau and Rocky Mount.